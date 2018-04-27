Minister urged to provide update on MICA report

The Housing Minister has once again been challenged to provide an update on the progress of the expert panel report published last year investigating the MICA block issue in Donegal.

Donegal Deputy Charlie McConalogue quizzed Minister Damien English on the deadlines he set out during his visit to Carnodonagh last December, in which he said a protocol relating to the expert panel report would be complete by the end of April.

During the exchange in the Dail, Minister English said he is hopeful the protocol will be published in the coming weeks: