Investigations ongoing in Donegal after sheep found to contain sarcocystosis

The Department of Agriculture has confirmed that investigations are ongoing after an inspection found sheep from a flock in Donegal were found to contain sarcocystosis, a disease that can be contracted by humans.

In a statement issued by the Department they say, in recent weeks, during the course of a routine post mortem inspection sheep from a farm in Co. Donegal were deemed to be unfit for the food chain and disposed of appropriately.

Preliminary investigations indicated sarcocystosis in the sheep and investigations into the matter are continuing.

The Department say they are satisfied necessary controls have been effectively implemented to safeguard public health for the benefit of consumers and the wider society.