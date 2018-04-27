HSE announces plans to develop Donegal’s community hospitals

The HSE is to spend €4.2 million in delivering a number of new developments at Community Hospitals in County Donegal.

These developments include, new nursing staff being appointed, beds being reopened and the commencement of upgrading works at a number of Community Hospitals within the County.

HSE Statement in full:

Since December 2017 a total of 8 new staff nurses (RGN) have commenced employment in a number of Community Hospitals. There are also a further 7 staff nurses who have recently accepted posts and are currently awaiting Garda vetting clearance before they commence. As a result the service has been able to re open 9 beds within the different units since December 2017. Further beds will also become available once the present recruitment campaign is completed.

In relation to the essential upgrading works, the following is a brief summary of works to be completed:

Carndonagh Community Hospital –

Upgrading works will consist of refurbishment and extension of the existing residential unit including maximising single and double room occupancy, re-planning and upgrading sanitary accommodation, enhancing accessibility for patients and visitors and providing an extended day room and dining room for patients, with a residents garden area also included.

The works will be carried out in a number of phases.

In order to maximise the bed capacity locally during the Carndonagh construction phase, additional wards will be created in Buncrana Community Nursing Unit for the duration of the works. The construction period will be approximately 15 Months. Costings are estimated to be in the region of €2,500,000.

Dungloe Community Hospital –

Upgrading works will consist of refurbishment of the existing residential unit including maximising single and double room occupancy. Sanitary accommodation will be replanned and upgraded, enhancing accessibility for patients and visitors. The works will be carried out in a number of phases. In order to maximise the bed capacity locally during the Dungloe construction phase, additional wards will be created in Falcarragh Community Nursing Unit for the duration of the works. The construction period will be approximately 12 Months. Costings are estimated to be in the region of €1,700,000.

All of the upgrading works will ensure we continue to comply with HIQA standards. Improvements with regards to infection control, energy efficiency and fabric upgrade will be included in the works. Patients and staff will also be consulted with regards to the upgrading works.

Expressions of Interest for both projects have been sought from contractors on E-Tenders, with works programmed to commence in Aug 2018, subject to funding.

Buncrana & Falcarragh Community Nursing Units

The planned upgrades to Buncrana and Falcarragh Community Nursing Units will commence upon completion of the works to Carndonagh and Dungloe in 2019, subject to funding. The temporary additional wards in Buncrana and Falcarragh will be utilised to progress the essential works within both units.

Mr Frank Morrison, Head of Social Care CHO Area 1 welcomed these developments stating” I am delighted to welcome this continued investment in our Community Hospitals. This will ensure that these facilities continue to comply with HIQA standards and provide an invaluable service to the Older Persons in our community whom we care for.”