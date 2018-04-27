Golf writers pay visit to Donegal ahead of Irish Open

More than 34 million golfers across Britain and potential golf holidaymakers for Donegal and Ireland are set to read all about Donegal’s world-class golf, following a visit by leading British golf journalists.

Fifteen golf writers – representing major media outlets like Sky Sports, the London Evening Standard, The Sun and the Scottish Daily Mail visited Donegal.

The group had the opportunity to test their skills on the Glashedy links at Ballyliffin Golf Club – home to the 2018 Irish Open in July – as well as the Sandy Hills links at Rosapenna Golf Resort. The writers then enjoyed dinner and an overnight stay at Ballyliffin Lodge Hotel & Spa, Rosapenna Hotel & Golf Resort and the Radisson Blu Hotel, Letterkenny.

Julie Wakley, Tourism Ireland’s Head of Great Britain says; “Tourism Ireland in Britain has an extensive programme of promotions under way, to highlight our world-class golf and encourage more British golfers to consider a golfing holiday in Ireland. Our key messages include the fact that Ballyliffin is home to the 2018 Irish Open and that Royal Portrush will host The Open in 2019.”