Fianna Fail’s Niall Blaney unsuccessful in securing Seanad seat

Former Fianna Fail Donegal North East TD Niall Blaney has been unsuccessful in securing a seat in the Seanad.

Elections were held today for two seats vacated by Labour’s Denis Landy and Sinn Féin’s Trevor Ó Clochartaigh.

Former Ulster Farmers’ Union president Ian Marshall was elected to the Seanad along with former Fine Geal Kildare North TD Anthony Lawlor, who was selected to the second seat on the first count on 103,000 votes ahead of Niall Blaney who received 86,000 votes.

Speaking this afternoon following the results, Mr Blaney says he will take the positives from this by-election in preparing to contest the next Seanad election: