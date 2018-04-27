15M announced for Town and Village Renewal Scheme

A Donegal County Councillor is urging the Government not to forget about smaller villages when allocating a new tranche of funding under the Town and Village Renewal Scheme.

Rural and Community Development Minister Michael Ring’s set aside 15 million euro for the scheme which will renovate up to 200 towns and villages across the country.

It’s specifically aimed at towns and villages with populations of less than 10 thousand.

Cllr Martin McDermott says there are many smaller communities in Donegal which would be eligable and its important that they are condisered: