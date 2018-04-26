Ulster football and hurling success for St Eunan’s College

St Eunan’s College Letterkenny won the Ulster Treanor Cup this afternoon in Coleriane.

The Donegal champions beat St Louis Ballymena 0-7 to 1-2 to be crowned under 15 and half provincial champions.

David O’Herlihy is the manager to the Eunan’s team which will now step up to the Ranafast Cup in September.

Elsewhere today on the hurling front, St Eunan’s won the u16 and half Ulster Maguire Shield at the O’Donnell Park in Letterkenny.

They beat fellow Donegal College St Columba’s Stranolar in the Final 3-6 to 0-5.

Galway native and Finn Harps Manager Ollie Horgan is the manager to the young Eunan’s hurlers.