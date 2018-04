The successful Irish boxing team which won six medals at the European Youth Championships in Italy returned home today.

Ireland ended the tournament with a gold, three silvers and two bronze medals.

The gold went to Bray light-flyweight Daina Moorehouse while County Tyrone’s Jude Gallagher was among the bronze medal winners.

Ireland Team Manager was Raphoe man Peter O’Donnell.

Speaking to Oisin Kelly, Peter said it was a brilliant performance by the team…