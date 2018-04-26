Survey finds Donegal businesses continue to struggle

It’s been revealed that small businesses in Donegal are continuing to struggle despite reported improvements in the economy.

Out of over 100 businesses that participated in a recent survey, only half said that their business has improved since the recession.

Figures also show that over 80% of respondents said they were concerned with depopulation trends and the retreat of rural services like post offices, Garda stations and even bank facilities in Donegal.

The majority of businesses also cited a general unawareness of Governments supports that may be available.

The survey was initiated by Donegal Thomas Pringle: