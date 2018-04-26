Staffing shortages in community hospitals highlighted in Dail

A Donegal Deputy has told the Dail that the country cannot do without the selfless contribution from nurses and midwives.

Deputy Pearse Doherty was speaking during a debate on a Sinn Fein motion calling on the Government to examine the issue of nurses’ pay and the subject of recruitment.

The motion comes after figures published earlier this week, revealed that staffing shortages were responsible for the closure of 41 beds at community hospitals across Donegal.

Deputy Doherty told the Dail that staffing shortages plaguing community hospitals is having a knock-on effect on the service as a whole: