A leading breast surgeon at Letterkenny University Hospital says a lot of women in Donegal are delaying in presenting themselves to the hospital with breast care issues.

The issue said to be prevalent, particularity with women in their 70s and 80s.

In many cases, by the time they seek treatment, the only option available to them is palliative care.

Breast Surgeon Mr Manvdas Varzgalis was speaking on today’s Nine Til Noon Show: