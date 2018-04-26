Meeting hears urgent need for Irish Passport Office in North

A dedicated briefing has taken place between Oireachtas members and the Irish Passport Office in Dublin were the need for an Irish passport office to be established in Northern Ireland was high on the agenda.

There has been a long-running campaign for an office to be established in the North following an increase in demand since Britain announced its exit from the EU.

Following the meeting yesterday, Sligo, Leitrim and South Donegal Deputy Martin Kenny told the Dail that the Irish Government has a duty to reassure people in the face of Brexit: