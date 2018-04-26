Jury panel not required to attend tomorrow’s sitting at Letterkenny Courthouse

The Courts Service wishes to advise that the jury panel asked to return to Letterkenny Courthouse tomorrow, Friday 27th April are no longer required to attend.
