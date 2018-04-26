GAA Programme – 25/04/18

The GAA Programme in association with Michael Murphy Sports and Leisure, is broadcast every Wednesday from 8.30pm – 9pm.

On this weeks programme, Tom Comack was joined by Sean Clerkin Donegal U17 assistant football manager ahead of Saturday evening’s Ulster Championship meeting with Tyrone, in Ballybofey.

Donegal Central Council representative Seamus O’Domhnaill, also joins Tom to outline details of a new fundraising drive being under taken by Donegal GAA.

And Naomh Padraig, Lifford club chairman, John McDermott outlines a major new development being under take by the border club at Pairc MacDiarmada…