Finn Harps Stadium project to get further funding

Minister of State at the Department of Transport, Tourism and Sport, Brendan Griffin, was in the county earlier this week and he has confirmed approval on granting more funding to develop the Finn Harps Stadium in Stranolar.

Speaking to Diarmaid Doherty in Thursday’s Donegal Democrat, Minister Griffin said “it was a shame that given the money already spent on the stadium, it remains unfinished”.

He called the site “like something from a nuclear holocaust film.”

The Minister added “I’d like to see the project brought to a stage where it can be used at some level.”

It’s hoped work will start again soon on the stadium.