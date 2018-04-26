€26,000 allocated to DCC to target litter and graffiti

€26,000 has been allocated to Donegal County Council under the 2018 Anti-Litter and Anti-Graffiti Awareness Grant Scheme.

The funding is part of a national investment of €884,000 announced today by Minister Denis Naughten.

The Scheme provides funding to local authorities to conduct public awareness and education campaigns at a community level targeting litter, dog fouling and graffiti.

Donegal County Council will be responsible under the scheme for selecting the suitable awareness projects that receive funding.