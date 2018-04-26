Donegal women effected by incorrect smear test results

A Solicitor believes there is a large number of Donegal women who have been wrongly told there smear tests were clear of any abnormalities.

43-year-old Vickey Phelan was diagnosed with cancer three years after her smear test results of 2011 were incorrectly reported as clear of abnormalities.

By the time she had another smear test in 2014 she had cervical cancer.

She is now terminally ill with cervical cancer and yesterday settled her High Court action against a US laboratory for €2.5m.

Jolene McElhinney of McElhinney and Associates says she is handling the cases of two women in Donegal in very similar situations – she believes there are many more effected: