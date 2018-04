Serious concern has been raised after a number of dead animals were found during a clean-up in Fanad in recent days.

Locals who were involved in the Fanad Clean Up Day made the grim discovery while collecting rubbish along the roadside in rural parts of the peninsula.

It’s thought that up nine animals in total were removed from various locations and included five calves, three ewes and a dog.

Cllr Liam Blaney is confident that the authorities will be able to determine who is responsible: