There have been fixture changes in the SSE Airtricity League Premier and First Division.

In the Premier Division, Cork City v Derry City will now be played on Monday, June 4th, with a kick-off time of 3pm. The original fixture was postponed due to international call-ups.

In the First Division, Longford Town’s trip to Finn Harps, which was originally scheduled for Friday, March 2nd, will now be played on Monday, June 4th, with kick-off at 5pm.