Safety fears reignited after another crash in Carrigans

A Donegal County Councillor has reiterated his call on motorists to slow down traveling through Carrigans after another minor crash in the village this morning.

The crash happened earlier today on the St. Johnston side of the village, near a bridge which had previously been struck by a vehicle.

Donegal County Council has already been urged to address major safety concerns at a notorious black spot at the other side of the village.

Cllr. Paul Canning believes that while traffic calming measures would help, there’s an onus on drivers to stop speeding excessively: