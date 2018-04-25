Plans progressing for Twin Towns CCTV funding

An application for CCTV funding has been made to the Donegal Joint policing committee by the Ballybofey & Stranorlar Chamber of Commerce last year but they have been told that there’s a delay in all schemes until clarity is given on data storage by the Department on privacy issues.

While the issue is reportedly moving forward, the Chamber is still awaiting a response from the Council CEO on matching funding.

At present, only one application from Donegal is before Joint policing committee but that’s expected to be added to shortly.

Local Cllr. Patrick McGowan has been giving his assessment of progress so far: