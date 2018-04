The Irish Farmers Association has hit out at what it claims are attempts by vulture funds to force farm sales in order to settle debts.

IFA President Joe Healy says IFA will oppose any forced sale of farms by vulture funds where the farmer is willing to implement a credible solution.

He told a briefing in Dublin today that the farming community to stand together and stand back from any forced sale.

