Gold and Three Silver for Peter O’Donnell’s Irish fighters

Peter O’Donnell watched his young Ireland fighters battle in finals on Wednesday at the European Youth Championships in Italy.

Bray light-flyweight Daina Moorehouse dominated her Russian opponent to claim gold with a unanimous decision victory.

It’s been an impressive tournament for Ireland and Raphoe man Peter who was manager to a side which will take home on Thursday a total of six medals.

Leitrim’s Dearbhla Rooney claimed a featherweight silver while Evelyn Igharo of Louth took a light-welterweight silver.

Sligo flyweight Dean Clancy also had to settle for silver after suffering an early points deduction.

Jude Gallagher of Two Castles, Newtownstewart and Lauren Kelly won two bronze on Tuesday.