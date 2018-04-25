Donegal woman to return for trial on charges of alleged theft from Glenties Dyslexia Workshop

An Ardara woman has been returned for circuit court trial on alleged charges of theft and forgery totaling €8,500, in connection with Glenties Dyslexia Workshop.

44 year-old Fionula Laverty of Garvegort, Ardara appeared before the court yesterday charged with forging cheques and 10 counts of alleged theft of money totaling €8,500, property of Glenties Dyslexia Workshop.

Inspector Denis Joyce said the DPP consented to the defendant being returned for trial at Donegal Town Circuit Court on October 23rd.

The defendant was given an oral warning by Judge Paul Kelly who remanded the 44 year old on continuing bail.

The defendant is charged with forging cheques in the name of Anne O’Donnell on the account of Glenties Dyslexia Workshop.

The seven alleged offences happened on dates on or before September 18, 2012 and June 25, 2014.

She is also charged with 10 counts of alleged theft of money totaling €8,500, property of Glenties Dyslexia Workshop.

The offences were allegedly carried out on dates between August 2012 and December 2015 at Ulster Bank Letterkenny; Ulster Bank Ardara; Darnell’s Supermarket and Service Station, Portnoo Road, Ardara; Iniskeel Co-op, Main St, Glenties; and Diver’s Newsagents, Ardara.