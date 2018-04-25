Derry City v Shelbourne confirmed for Monday May 7th

The FAI have confirmed the details of the quarter finals of the EA Sports Cup.

Derry City will play Shelbourne on the May Bank Holday Monday 7th at 5pm at the Brandywell Stadium.

Derry reached the last eight with a 2-1 win in Ballybofey over neighbours Finn Harps while Shelbourne beat Drogheda United 7-2 this week to progress.

EA SPORTS Cup Quarter-Finals

Monday, May 7: Derry City v Shelbourne, Brandywell Stadium, KO 17:00

Tuesday, May 8: Cobh Ramblers v Longford Town, St Colman’s Park, KO 19:30

Tuesday, May 8: Dundalk v Bohemians, Oriel Park, KO 19:45

Tuesday, May 8: Sligo Rovers v Waterford, The Showgrounds, KO 19:45