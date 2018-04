For the second time in three years Carndonagh Community School lifted the Dr. Tony O’Neill Cup today.

The Inishowen side were crowned FAI Schools National Senior Cup winners with a 2-0 win over Athlone’s Colaiste Chairain at Home Farm in Dublin.

Corey McBride and Conor O’Donnell scored the all important goals.

Carndonagh Manager Martin Cavanagh was glad of the win…

Kevin Egan also spoke with Carn player Kieran Farren who said they deserved the title this year…