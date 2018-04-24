Trial resumes in India in case of Danielle McLaughlin

The trial of 23 year old Vikat Bhagat who is accused of murdering and raping Donegal woman, Danielle McLaughlin in Goa last year has resumed today.

The judge in the case has today, asked the media to not publish detailed depositions and names of witnesses.

According to India’s Business Standard the second witness in the case was today examined by the prosecution before the judge.

Assistant public prosecutor V J Costa, who represented the state police, examined the second witness who was present when the panchanama of the spot where Ms McLaughlin’s body was found was conducted.

According to the police charge sheet, Bhagat had tried to force himself on the woman at an isolated place between the Canacona and Agonda beaches.

When she resisted, he hit her on the head with a beer bottle, raped and then strangled her before smashing the victim’s face with a stone to destroy the evidence.