The Pat Finucane Centre seeks immediate opening of file into Derry teenager death

The Pat Finucane Centre in Derry is seeking the immediate opening of a file in the National Archive in London relating to the 1981 death of a Derry teenager who was hit by a plastic bullet.

15 year old Paul Whitters was hit on the head when an RUC officer fired a plastic bullet during a minor incident related to the hunger strikes.

He died later in hospital, 37 years ago tomorrow.

Some years ago, the then Police Ombudsman Nuala O’Loan said the shooting was not justified, and now, Paul O’Connor of the Pat Finucane Centre says they have found a sealed file related to the case: