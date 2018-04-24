Report suggests Brexit’s impact on NI will extend to Donegal

A Derry based economist has published a new report suggesting that Brexit will have an adverse impact on job creation within Northern Ireland, while the Republic is set ot gain jobs as a result.

However, Paul Gosling says the adverse impact on Northern Ireland is likely to extend into Donegal, because of the links between Donegal, Derry and Tyrone.

Paul Gosling believes the key problem with Brexit is that people in Britain made very parochial decisions on how to vote in the referendum………..

Full report available at – http://www.paulgosling.net/2018/04/2915/