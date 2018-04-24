Man arrested over attempted murder of police officer in Derry

Detectives have arrested a 49 year old man in connection with the attempted murder of an off duty police officer in Derry on February 22, 2017.

A viable Under Vehicle Improvised Explosive Device (UVIED) was discovered at the home of the officer in the Ardanlee area.

The man was arrested in the Creggan area under the Terrorism Act and has been taken to Musgrave Serious Crime Suite where he is being questioned by police.

This is the fifth person to be arrested to date.

The officer leading the investigation Detective Inspector Peter McKenna said: “If this device had exploded with the police officer and his young family in the car it would have had devastating consequences.

Police believe the New IRA are responsible for the attack during which they put the safety of all members of the community at risk as the device was left in a residential area and could have exploded at any time.

They also believe there are still people in the community who hold vital pieces of information that could assist police and are appealing to them to make contact with Detectives on 101.