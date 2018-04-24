Major funding announcement for Donegal seafood processing and aquaculture companies

Five Seafood Processing and Aquaculture companies across Donegal are to benefit from grants of almost €1.5 million.

Government Chief Whip Minister Joe McHugh has announced €1,492,002 in funding, the highest amount in the country.

The grants are being funded by the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine and the European Union under the European Maritime and Fisheries Fund Operational Programme (EMFF).

On top of the grants for Donegal-based seafood enterprises, Jade Ireland Seafood Ltd, which has a presence in Donegal, Wexford and Cork, secured €38,925 under the EMFF scheme as part of an overall investment of €155,700 for development of China, Hong Kong and Taiwan markets.

Meanwhile, Atlantic Bluestack Oysters has received €31,859 in today’s funding announcement as part of an overall investment of €79,647 for phase one of the development of an oyster farm.

Ocean Farm Ltd secured €282,908 as part of an overall investment of €707,270 for the upgrade of salmon farm technology and €1,925 as part of an overall investment of €3,850 for Organic Certification.

While Racoo Shellfish has received €184,750 as part of an overall investment of €461,876 for the construction of an oyster grading facility.

Bells Isle Seafoods has been awarded €109,018 as part of an overall investment of €272,544 for the development of an oyster handling facility.

And Donegal Fish Ltd secured €881,542 as part of an overall investment of €2,938,474 for an IQF filleting production project.

Minister McHugh says the funding provides opportunities for the companies to further develop research collaboration: