Last call for nominations for Derry and Strabane Sports Awards

Anyone wishing to nominate a sports team, individual or coach for the 2018 Derry and Strabane Sports Awards have until this Friday April 27th at 4pm to submit their application.

The awards are being jointly organised by Derry City and Strabane District Council in conjunction with the District Sports Forum and aim to publicly recognise the individuals, teams and clubs that contributed to sport in the Council area over the last year.

The winners of the 17 categories will be announced at a gala presentation night at the City Hotel in Strabane on Wednesday May 16th and Mayor of Derry City and Strabane District Council, Councillor Maolíosa McHugh, encouraged the public to nominate now to see their local heroes recognised.

“The Sports Awards are always a big date on the Council calendar and represent an ideal way to acknowledge and reward the hard work and dedication that local people put into sport at all levels across the City and District,” he said.

“For a small area we have remarkably high participation numbers in sport and our sports people have achieved notable success at local, national and international level.

“As well as justifiably highlighting the outstanding sporting achievements of the last 12 months, the awards aim to recognise the many unsung grassroots heroes in our Council area who give up so much of their time and energy to help others.”

Categories in this year’s awards include Sports Star of the Year, Coach of the Year, Team of the Year, and Club of the Year while there will be significant interest in the Hall of Fame award where Derry City players Mark Farren and Ryan McBride have previously been inducted.

Organisations, local sports clubs, schools, youth clubs and individuals can make nominations. The nominator, nominee, a team representative and a guest will be invited to the awards ceremony and all nominees will receive a certificate.

The full list of categories is: Coach of the Year, Community Coach of the Year, Children’s Coach of the Year, Young Coach of the Year, Female Coach of the Year, Disability Coach of the Year, Sports Star of the Year, Young Male Sports Star of the Year, Young Female Sports Star of the Year, School Team of the Year, Team of the Year, Sports Star of the Year with a disability, Best Individual effort in promoting active travel, Best Group / Organisation effort in promoting active travel, Special Award, Hall of Fame, Club of the Year.

The closing date for nominations is 4pm on Friday 27th April 2018 and forms are available from the Health and Community Directorate, Derry City and Strabane District Council or you can download the nomination form at www.derrystrabane.com/sportsawards.