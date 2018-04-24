Irish Water business customers in Donegal to receive new meters

Irish Water’s business customers in Donegal and Limerick are to receive new meters.

The meters have in-built drive-by technology to allow for faster and more frequent meter readings, resulting in fewer estimated bills being issued to customers and will also provide data to Irish Water which will assist in identifying potential leaks at a business premises.

The Regional Meter Replacement Programme was launched late last year and is currently ongoing in Sligo, Roscommon, and Galway.

There is no charge to customers for the installation of the new meters.

Water supply to businesses will be temporarily shut-off for approximately 15 minutes while the water meter is being replaced, however the utility say they will endeavour to keep the length of the water outage to a minimum.

Irish Water say businesses will receive a reminder notification at least two days before the work is scheduled to begin and the project team will speak to the customer directly before interrupting supply.