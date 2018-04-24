Donegal Deputy to debate CE Supervisors pension entitlements in Dail

The issue of pension entitlements for Community Employment supervisors is to be debated this evening during Private Members Business in the Dail.

Donegal Deputy Pat the Cope Gallagher is bringing forward the motion, calling for a satisfactory pathway to be found to address the pension issue for the 1250 CE Supervisors and Assistant Supervisors based on the 2008 Labour Court recommendation.

The Labour Court recommended that an agreed pension scheme should be introduced, funded by FÁS.

Deputy Gallagher is confident that a vote will pass on Thursday: