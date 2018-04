There are calls for an increase in Garda patrols outside Letterkenny’s Post Office after what’s been described as a violent brawl there last week.

It was reported that up to five men were involved in the fight on Wednesday morning, which began in the post office and then continued outside the premises.

Gardai have confirmed that investigations are on-going in to the incident however no arrests have yet been made.

Cathaoirleach of Donegal County Council Cllr Gerry McMonagle: