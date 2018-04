Three former Taoisigh will give their thoughts on the Good Friday Agreement and the impact of Brexit today.

Bertie Ahern, John Bruton and Brian Cowen will attend a major conference on the issue at Dublin’s Mansion House.

The Institute of International and European Affairs will host the event, at a time when the future of the border has yet to be resolved.

Director General of the IIEA, Barry Andrews says international speakers will examine how the EU will look without the UK: