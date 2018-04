Shay Given announced over the weekend he is retiring from professional football.

He has over 130 caps for his country while he played with Premier League clubs such as Newcastle United, Aston Villa, Man City and Stoke.

Shay, was the recipient of the 40th Donegal Person of the Year award in Dublin and dedicated the award to his friend Pat Shovelin who passed away last year.

The Lifford stopper spoke with Donal Kavanagh on this mornings 9 to Noon Show…