Sean Devenney’s fine form continues

Sean Devenney of North West Snooker Club is through tot his years National U18 Snooker final in the Ivy Rooms, Carlow in May.

He defeated his club mate Ronan Whyte 3-2 in the semi final.

In the deciding frame, both players had early chances but Sean took the lead and with one red left he was lucky to get Ronan in a snooker and after a few misses Sean potted red and pink to leave him 36 in front with 27 on.

Sean then potted the balls he needed to put him into this years final, were he will be up against Aaron Hill from Cork.

It’s been a great three months for Sean who has reached all 4 tournament finals, and in doing so has been selected to compete for Ireland at this year’s World U18 & U21 Snooker Championship in Jinan City, China from the 1st to the 11th July.