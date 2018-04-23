Public meeting on future of Old Meetinghouse in Ramelton this week

A public meeting is to take place this week on the future of the Old Meetinghouse in Ramelton.

The historic building which was once the first Presbyterian Church in the town has been brought under the spotlight as it urgently needs an upgraded heating system and on-going maintenance.

The meeting is taking place this Wednesday at the Makemie Hall at 8.30pm with people who have an interest in the upkeep of the building urged to attend.

Local archaeologist Tony Wilkinson is hopeful that if there is enough interest, an active committee group can be established: