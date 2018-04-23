Number of people presenting to LUH with alcohol issues ‘scary’

A leading consultant in Emergency Medicine at Letterkenny University Hospital has described the number of people presenting themselves to the hospital with alcohol-related issues as ‘scary’.

Dr Gerry Lane was speaking ahead of a special reception to be held tonight in honour of his contribution to the local community.

Mr Hugh McBride whos a long-term addiction counsellor in St Conal’s Hospital in Letterkenny is also being honoured alongside Dr Lane.

Speaking on today’s Nine Til Noon Show, Dr Lane stressed that alcohol abuse is still a worrying issue in Donegal and one that hasn’t improved in recent years: