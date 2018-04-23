Monday, April 23, 2018
Home Entertainment Mike Myers hails Verne Troyer a ‘beacon of positivity’

By
News Highland
-
Myers: “Verne was the consummate professional and a beacon of positivity for those of us who had the honor of working with him”.
Mike Myers has paid tribute to his Austin Powers co-star Verne Troyer and hailed his friend and colleague as “the consummate professional and a beacon of positivity”.The news of Troyer’s death was confirmed in a family statement posted to his social media pages on Saturday. He was 49.

Troyer famously portrayed Mini-Me in Austin Powers of which Myers starred as both the titular character and Dr. Evil. The two appeared together in two Austin Powers movies: 1999’s Austin Powers: The Spy Who Shagged Me and 2002’s Austin Powers in Goldmember.

“Verne was the consummate professional and a beacon of positivity for those of us who had the honor of working with him,” Myers said in a statement.

“It is a sad day, but I hope he is in a better place. He will be greatly missed.”

Oscar-winning actress Marlee Matlin recalled Troyer’s “lovely smile” and “big heart” and posted a sweet picture of the pair on her Twitter page.

Marlee Matlin

@MarleeMatlin

So sad to read of the passing of Verne Troyer. A lovely smile with a caring and big heart, he helped raise money on behalf of @starkeycares for free hearing aids for deaf and hard of hearing people. RIP

Baywatch star Carmen Electra also shared a happy picture of her and Troyer laughing together, with the caption “R.I.P”.

Carmen Electra

@carmenelectra

R.I.P. Verne Troyer 😢https://www.instagram.com/p/Bh2NsNKF7bu/ 

Rapper Vanilla Ice said he is “sad to loose a legend and friend”.

Vanilla Ice

@vanillaice

sad to loose a and friend
— LONG LIVE my little Buddy @VerneTroyer

American Pie actress Shannon Elizabeth also posted images of herself with Troyer following the news of his death, and thanked him “for all you gave the world”.

Shannon Elizabeth

@ShannonElizab

RIP & fly with the angels @VerneTroyer. Thank you for all you gave the world. You are already missed…

American actor and rapper, Ludacris,  shared a photo of Verne playing his Mini-Me in his music video and said: “R.I.P. Verne Troyer aka Mini Me. You made it to that #1 Spot  Glad we got to make history”.

Ludacris

@Ludacris

R.I.P. Verne Troyer aka Mini Me. You made it to that #1 Spot 🙏🏽 Glad we got to make history… https://www.instagram.com/p/Bh2O8s4jvbf/ 

Singer Peter Andre said he was very sad to hear the news Troyer had passed and called him “a lovely guy I had the pleasure of meeting a few times.”

Peter Andre

@MrPeterAndre

Very sad to hear Verne has passed away. A lovely guy I had the pleasure of meeting a few times. RIP 😔

American professional skateboarder and actor, Tony Hawk, thanked Troyer for “all the laughs, generosity and heartfelt support.”

Tony Hawk

@tonyhawk

Thanks for all the laughs, generosity and heartfelt support, @VerneTroyer; I will always be a big fan, and it was a huge honor when you bought my used shoes and skateboard at our @THF auction.

 · Encinitas, CA
