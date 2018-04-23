Mike Myers hails Verne Troyer a ‘beacon of positivity’

Troyer famously portrayed Mini-Me in Austin Powers of which Myers starred as both the titular character and Dr. Evil. The two appeared together in two Austin Powers movies: 1999’s Austin Powers: The Spy Who Shagged Me and 2002’s Austin Powers in Goldmember.
“Verne was the consummate professional and a beacon of positivity for those of us who had the honor of working with him,” Myers said in a statement.
“It is a sad day, but I hope he is in a better place. He will be greatly missed.”
Oscar-winning actress Marlee Matlin recalled Troyer’s “lovely smile” and “big heart” and posted a sweet picture of the pair on her Twitter page.
So sad to read of the passing of Verne Troyer. A lovely smile with a caring and big heart, he helped raise money on behalf of @starkeycares for free hearing aids for deaf and hard of hearing people. RIP
Baywatch star Carmen Electra also shared a happy picture of her and Troyer laughing together, with the caption “R.I.P”.
R.I.P. Verne Troyer https://www.instagram.com/p/Bh2NsNKF7bu/
Rapper Vanilla Ice said he is “sad to loose a legend and friend”.
#RIPVerneTroyer sad to loose a #LEGEND and friend
— LONG LIVE my little Buddy @VerneTroyer#VerneTroyer
American Pie actress Shannon Elizabeth also posted images of herself with Troyer following the news of his death, and thanked him “for all you gave the world”.
RIP & fly with the angels @VerneTroyer. Thank you for all you gave the world. You are already missed…
American actor and rapper, Ludacris, shared a photo of Verne playing his Mini-Me in his music video and said: “R.I.P. Verne Troyer aka Mini Me. You made it to that #1 Spot Glad we got to make history”.
R.I.P. Verne Troyer aka Mini Me. You made it to that #1 Spot Glad we got to make history… https://www.instagram.com/p/Bh2O8s4jvbf/
Singer Peter Andre said he was very sad to hear the news Troyer had passed and called him “a lovely guy I had the pleasure of meeting a few times.”
Very sad to hear Verne has passed away. A lovely guy I had the pleasure of meeting a few times. RIP
American professional skateboarder and actor, Tony Hawk, thanked Troyer for “all the laughs, generosity and heartfelt support.”
Thanks for all the laughs, generosity and heartfelt support, @VerneTroyer; I will always be a big fan, and it was a huge honor when you bought my used shoes and skateboard at our @THF auction.