Mike Myers hails Verne Troyer a ‘beacon of positivity’

Mike Myers has paid tribute to his Austin Powers co-star Verne Troyer and hailed his friend and colleague as “the consummate professional and a beacon of positivity”.The news of Troyer’s death was confirmed in a family statement posted to his social media pages on Saturday. He was 49.

Troyer famously portrayed Mini-Me in Austin Powers of which Myers starred as both the titular character and Dr. Evil. The two appeared together in two Austin Powers movies: 1999’s Austin Powers: The Spy Who Shagged Me and 2002’s Austin Powers in Goldmember.

“Verne was the consummate professional and a beacon of positivity for those of us who had the honor of working with him,” Myers said in a statement.

“It is a sad day, but I hope he is in a better place. He will be greatly missed.”

Oscar-winning actress Marlee Matlin recalled Troyer’s “lovely smile” and “big heart” and posted a sweet picture of the pair on her Twitter page.

Baywatch star Carmen Electra also shared a happy picture of her and Troyer laughing together, with the caption “R.I.P”.

Rapper Vanilla Ice said he is “sad to loose a legend and friend”.

American Pie actress Shannon Elizabeth also posted images of herself with Troyer following the news of his death, and thanked him “for all you gave the world”.

American actor and rapper, Ludacris, shared a photo of Verne playing his Mini-Me in his music video and said: “R.I.P. Verne Troyer aka Mini Me. You made it to that #1 Spot Glad we got to make history”.

Singer Peter Andre said he was very sad to hear the news Troyer had passed and called him “a lovely guy I had the pleasure of meeting a few times.”

American professional skateboarder and actor, Tony Hawk, thanked Troyer for “all the laughs, generosity and heartfelt support.”