In the Masters class Finn Valley AC athletes Teresa Doherty, Catriona Devine and Marie Harvey Harper won the masters women’s road relays.

Catriona had a good 1st mile handing over to a Teresa who stormed the mile opening a gap of 70sec for Marie to come home with the gold.

The FVAC Masters O50 team took silver medals with Kay Byrne, Noreen Bonner & Mary Hippsley.

The Masters men’s finished 6th team overall in a hotly contested race.