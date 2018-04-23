Kate Middleton admitted into hospital in early stages of labour

Kate Middleton has been admitted to hospital in labour with her third child, it has been announced.

Kensington Palace tweeted on Monday morning (April 23) that the Duchess of Cambridge was taken to the private Lindo wing of St Mary’s Hospital in London as she prepares to welcome her third baby with her husband Prince William.

“Her Royal Highness The Duchess of Cambridge was admitted to St. Mary’s Hospital, Paddington, London earlier this morning in the early stages of labour,” the statement reads.

“The Duchess travelled by car from Kensington Palace to the Lindo Wing at St. Mary’s Hospital with The Duke of Cambridge.”

The baby prince or princess joins the couple’s two children Prince George and Princess Charlotte and will be fifth in line to the throne after Prince Charles, William, George and Charlotte.

Prince Harry, who is currently fifth in line to the throne, will be bumped to sixth in line.

