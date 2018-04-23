FF should contest elections in Northern Ireland – Blaney

Former Dail Deputy Niall Blaney says it’s time Fianna Fail had a serious conversation about contesting elections in Northern Ireland.

Mr Blaney is contesting the Seanad by-election for Fianna Fail, saying that if elected as a senator, he will not contest the next Donegal Dail selection convention.

There are two vacancies on the Seanad’s Agricultural panel. Former Ulster Farmers’ Union president Ian Marshall favourite to take one of the seats.

Niall Blaney is regarded as one of the front runners for the second vacant seat, but he says he’s taking nothing for granted…………