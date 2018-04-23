Donegal gets big slice of funding in latest LIS round

Almost 900 thousand euro in funding has been announced for improvements for private, local and rural roads in Donegal.

A total of €884,000 is set to be spent in the county in the latest round of funding to repair and improve rural roads providing access to homes, farms, tourist spots and local amenities.

It’s the fourth highest allocation of funds in the country under the Local Improvement Scheme (LIS) for 2018.

In a statement Donegal Minister Joe McHugh said “It cannot be overstated how important it is to make this scale of investment in local roads and to improve access to rural areas,”.

“Good quality access to rural homes and farms is essential to ensure that rural populations are supported and sustained.

“Donegal has secured some of the highest investment in the country under the latest round of funding for the Local Improvement Scheme.

“It is a very valuable support for rural families, many of whom will travel out of their local area to work and to go to school.

“These roads are in everyday use and this funding is a vital Government support for people who live in the rural community. They also provide the only access to some quality tourist spots and other key local community sites such as graveyards”.

The LIS provides funding for improvements on private and non-publicly maintained roads which are not maintained by the local authority but provide access to a number of homes or farms, to local and tourist amenities such as lakes, rivers or beaches and to their important community sites.