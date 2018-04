There has been a cautious welcome for the reversal of a government policy which will now allow people on Jobpath to transfer to other schemes.

The changes will facilitate access, from June 1st this year, to Community Employment, Rural Social Schemes or Tus schemes for long-term unemployed Job Seekers that are engaging in JobPath.

Leas Ceann Comhairle and Donegal Deputy Pat the Cope Gallagher says other schemes are crying out for people to sign up: