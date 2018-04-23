Denis O’Brien appeals to Supreme Court over Dáil statements

Denis O’Brien’s Supreme Court Appeal will be heard today as part of a landmark privacy case.

The businessman says TDs abused Dáil privilege when they spoke about his finances in Leinster House.

He claims Catherine Murphy and Donegal Deputy Pearse Doherty had no right to reveal court protected details about his dealings with State-owned bank, IBRC

Last year the High Court ruled against him.

Mr. O’Brien’s case raised many issues like the constitutional separation of powers and the courts’ ability to intervene in the work of the Oireachtas.

In ruling against him last year, Ms. Justice Una Ní Raifeartaigh said that if the courts were to intervene, it would have a chilling effect on parliamentary speech.

Seven Supreme Court judges, including the Chief Justice Frank Clarke, will convene this morning for what’s expected to be a two-day hearing.