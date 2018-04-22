Shay Given confirms retirement from professional football

Shay Given announced on Saturday night that he is retiring from professional football.

The former Republic of Ireland goalkeeper told a packed house at the Ballsbridge Hotel in Dublin he was officially hanging up the professional boots.

Shay, was the recipient of the 40th Donegal Person of the Year award and dedicated the award to his friend Pat Shovelin who passed away last year.

The Lifford stopper has played at the highest level for both club and country.

He has over 130 caps for his country while he took charge between the posts with Premier League clubs such as Newcastle United, Aston Villa, Man City and Stoke.