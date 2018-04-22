Patrick McBrearty collects Club All Star Award in Croke Park

Kilcar’s Patrick McBrearty was among the 15 players who was awarded a Club All Star Award in Croke Park last night at the inaugural Club All Star Awards.

McBrearty was in sensational form for his club Kilcar over the course of their two matches in the Ulster club championship and was a class apart in the full-forward line.

The Donegal forward was the only award winner whose side did not feature in the All-Ireland Semi-Finals.

Corofin dominated proceedings with 6 awards, while Slaughtneil had 4 awards through Antóin McMullan, Karl McKaigue, Chrissy McKaigue and Chris Bradley. Nemo Rangers had 2 players, while Moorefield of Kildare also had 2 awards.

Corofin’s Liam Silke was named AIB GAA Club Footballer of the Year for his part in the Galway side’s All-Ireland triumph.

AIB GAA CLUB PLAYERS’ AWARDS – FOOTBALL 2018

1. Antóin McMullan (Slaughtneil)

2. Liam Silke (Corofin)

3. Kieran Fitzgerald (Corofin)

4. Karl McKaigue (Slaughtneil)

5. James Murray (Moorefield)

6. Chrissy McKaigue (Slaughtneil)

7. Dylan Wall (Corofin)

8. Alan O’Donovan (Nemo Rangers)

9. Michael Farragher (Corofin)

10. Eanna O’Connor (Moorefield)

11. Christopher Bradley (Slaughtneil)

12. Ian Burke (Corofin)

13. Patrick McBrearty (Kilcar)

14. Luke Connolly (Nemo Rangers)

15. Martin Farragher (Corofin)