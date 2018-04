One goal for CIE Ranch was enough to knock Letterkenny Rovers out of the FAI Senior Cup today in at CIE Works in Inchicore in Dublin.

Letterkenny played well but could not break the deficit, and it was on 70 minutes when CIE Ranch scored the only goal of the game.

Kieran McGrath has the full-time report for Highland Radio Sport…

Letterkenny manager Eamon McConigley spoke with Oisin Kelly on Sunday Sport…